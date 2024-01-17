Temenos has announced the release of Temenos LEAP, a complete modernisation programme that speeds up Temenos clients’ transition to the cloud and Software-as-a-Service by allowing them to upgrade to the most recent Temenos platform.
By integrating Temenos’ banking platform with established transformation tooling and procedures, together with the knowledge and expertise of Temenos’ services teams and a chosen network of specialised partners, LEAP provides banks with a quick and low-risk path to a contemporary cloud-native architecture that will safeguard their business going forward.
Furthermore, Temenos is transforming platform modernisation by utilising its 30 years of implementation experience, best practices, and artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up labour-intensive and typically manual testing and migration processes.
Benefits of LEAP
With LEAP, Temenos core banking clients utilising outdated solutions can easily and swiftly transition to an innovative, cloud-native architecture that is powered by APIs.
Through providing access to the most recent Temenos technology platform with advanced banking features, LEAP enables companies to increase customer interaction and efficiently and effectively introduce more tailored offerings to their clientele.
Additionally, the Temenos’ platform facilitates market and sector expansion, competitive advantage, and reaping the advantages of Temenos Banking Cloud and SaaS.
Together with Temenos Payments Hub, which provides the ability to add further payment rails and adopt a 24 x 7 x 365 STP strategy, the banking tools assist the development of new products with an emphasis on product design, launch, service, and retirement.
Better connectivity and flexibility, scalability, built-in security at all levels, embedded testing, development security, and operations capabilities are all provided by Temenos’ cloud-native platform.
Moreover, institutions can use the extensive Temenos exchange partner ecosystem and benefit from a more simplified and adaptable user interface.
With the help of ready-to-use service packages, AI power, and the thorough training made possible by the Temenos Learning Community (TLC), banks may modernise in a matter of months as opposed to years with typical upgrade projects via Temenos LEAP.
Through the removal of outdated solutions and the creation of an improved structure that uses fewer resources, clients can benefit economically from LEAP’s quicker time-to-value, better product agility, and lower operational expenses.
Bola Rotibi, chief analyst, CCS Insight, commented: “Programmes such as Temenos LEAP, with its AI-enabled, standardised approach accelerate the move for Temenos clients to a modern, cloud-native platform and allow them to gain the business agility to operate more efficiently and stay at the forefront of technological changes. By leveraging the elastic scalability of the cloud and the sophisticated, automated support that AI-based operations afford, can they embrace innovation more successfully.”
Andreas Andreades, chief executive officer, Temenos, added: “With LEAP, banks can benefit from a proven, low-risk, quick- time- to- value, AI-based modernisation approach to move to the advanced, cloud-native technology of the latest Temenos Banking Platform. Temenos’ platform enables clients to future-proof their business and leverage a modern architecture to be ready to take advantage of cloud or SaaS opportunities. Powered by AI, banks can optimise for operational efficiency all through extreme automation of manual tasks making new software deployment faster and easier, less-resource intensive and drive down costs. LEAP dramatically changes the traditional modernisation model in keeping with our engineering tradition to find solutions that enable banks to be future-ready in an affordable and risk-managed manner with a short time to value.”