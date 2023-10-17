Aktia will adopt the Temenos Payments Hub to support the introduction of pan-European instant payments and consolidate all payment rail processing onto one platform.
The move from Aktia is part of its strategy to deliver a better customer experience for domestic and cross-border payments with more efficiency. This will also meet continually changing regulatory and compliance needs.
Furthermore, Aktia serves more than 250,000 individual and over 20,000 corporate and institutional customers and already uses Temenos for core banking.
It offers banking and wealth management services through close collaboration between Aktia’s three business lines: asset management, banking, and life insurance. Adding the Temenos Payments Hub will allow the firm to simplify and standardise its payments operations for all customers.
Choosing Temenos’ cloud-native and cloud-agnostic platform also future-proofs Aktia’s technology strategy, enabling an initial on-premise installation with flexibility for a seamless migration of its core banking and payments to the cloud or to SaaS.
Anssi Huhta, executive vice president, banking business & deputy CEO at Aktia, commented: “Our close partnership with Temenos is yet another step for Aktia towards our vision of becoming a leading wealth manager bank by delivering an excellent customer experience. Aktia provides private individuals, corporate customers and institutions with customer-oriented banking and financing solutions. With Temenos we can deliver the best experience for our customers with faster, more convenient, and user-friendly payment options securely and efficiently.”
Jean-Paul Mergeai, president EMEA-APAC, Temenos, said: “Payments has become a significant point of strategy driven by new networks, new technologies, new business models, and, critically, new customer expectations. We are proud that leading banks around the world like Aktia are choosing the Temenos platform to transform their payments capabilities. We are seeing tremendous growth opportunity in payments and continue to invest in our single code base across core banking and payments making our offering the most compelling in the market.”