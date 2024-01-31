Cyril Berchtold, who will report to Christian Leger, head of distribution Switzerland, has been appointed by Franklin Templeton as head of institutional sales Switzerland, effective 1 January 2024.
Located in Zurich, Berchtold will serve as the company’s representative for all asset management services. He will collaborate with institutional clients in his new role to further their achievement.
Berchtold headed Natixis Investment Managers’ institutional sales department for Switzerland before joining Franklin Templeton.
He was employed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management from 2013 until 2021 as a senior institutional salesperson.
Furthermore, he held relationship management positions at Man Investments and Harcourt Investment Consulting prior to that. His employment with UBS Investment Bank began in 2002.
Bernchtold is a native of Zurich and a graduate of the University of Applied Sciences in Zurich with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Leger commented: “Following the appointment of Maximilian Beeck as head of wholesale Switzerland in November 2023, Cyril’s hire represents an important next step in the continued growth plan of our Swiss business. Capitalising on our extensive range of capabilities, including alternatives, we are well positioned to grow our footprint with large institutional clients. Cyrill has a robust track record of leading the development of the institutional channel in line with the evolving needs of clients in that space.”
