Credit: Urbanrenewal/commons.wikimedia.org.

After Suni Harford announced her retirement from UBS, Beatriz Martin Jimenez was appointed GEB lead for sustainability and impact in addition to her current duties, and Aleksandar Ivanovic will become president of asset management on the UBS Group executive board.

The changes will take effect on 1 March 2024.

Ivanovic has been instrumental in formulating and carrying out UBS‘s asset management strategy, as well as spearheading the company’s interactions with institutional and wholesale clients in his capacity as head of client coverage and head of the EMEA and Switzerland regions for asset management.

He began his career with UBS in 1992 as an apprentice and later held numerous leadership positions at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley in addition to working in all UBS business divisions. Ivanovic graduated from the London Business School with a Master of Science in Finance.

In addition to her current roles as head non-core and legacy, president EMEA, and UK chief executive, Jimenez will take over from Harford as the GEB head for sustainability & impact.

Jimenez began working at UBS in 2012 and has held a number of important positions in the business and finance sectors over her 12 years there. These roles include chief of staff and COO for the investment bank, group treasurer, group head transformation, and a close involvement in the company’s efforts to foster a positive culture.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Furthermore, after beginning work for the company in 2017, Harford was named president of asset management in 2019. To adapt to the changing needs of its clients, UBS has expanded and changed its asset management division under her direction.

Most recently, Harford oversaw the integration of Credit Suisse’s asset management operations. Harford has been the GEB lead for sustainability and impact at UBS since 2021, spearheading efforts to coordinate initiatives throughout the company and drive the transition to a low-carbon economy, including the publishing of the climate roadmap.

Group chief executive officer Sergio P. Ermotti stated: “I’m delighted to welcome Aleksandar Ivanovic to the UBS group executive board. His extensive experience and broad network across the firm make him the ideal person to build on our strong foundation and progress our integration plans. At the same time, Beatriz Martin Jimenez’s many years of experience at UBS, as well as at other leading financial services firms, will be invaluable in her role as GEB lead for sustainability and impact. I’d also like to thank Suni Harford for her leadership and commitment to UBS and for the significant contribution she has made to our success. I wish her all the best for the future.”