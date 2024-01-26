After Suni Harford announced her retirement from UBS, Beatriz Martin Jimenez was appointed GEB lead for sustainability and impact in addition to her current duties, and Aleksandar Ivanovic will become president of asset management on the UBS Group executive board.
The changes will take effect on 1 March 2024.
Ivanovic has been instrumental in formulating and carrying out UBS‘s asset management strategy, as well as spearheading the company’s interactions with institutional and wholesale clients in his capacity as head of client coverage and head of the EMEA and Switzerland regions for asset management.
He began his career with UBS in 1992 as an apprentice and later held numerous leadership positions at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley in addition to working in all UBS business divisions. Ivanovic graduated from the London Business School with a Master of Science in Finance.
In addition to her current roles as head non-core and legacy, president EMEA, and UK chief executive, Jimenez will take over from Harford as the GEB head for sustainability & impact.
Jimenez began working at UBS in 2012 and has held a number of important positions in the business and finance sectors over her 12 years there. These roles include chief of staff and COO for the investment bank, group treasurer, group head transformation, and a close involvement in the company’s efforts to foster a positive culture.
Furthermore, after beginning work for the company in 2017, Harford was named president of asset management in 2019. To adapt to the changing needs of its clients, UBS has expanded and changed its asset management division under her direction.
Most recently, Harford oversaw the integration of Credit Suisse’s asset management operations. Harford has been the GEB lead for sustainability and impact at UBS since 2021, spearheading efforts to coordinate initiatives throughout the company and drive the transition to a low-carbon economy, including the publishing of the climate roadmap.
Group chief executive officer Sergio P. Ermotti stated: “I’m delighted to welcome Aleksandar Ivanovic to the UBS group executive board. His extensive experience and broad network across the firm make him the ideal person to build on our strong foundation and progress our integration plans. At the same time, Beatriz Martin Jimenez’s many years of experience at UBS, as well as at other leading financial services firms, will be invaluable in her role as GEB lead for sustainability and impact. I’d also like to thank Suni Harford for her leadership and commitment to UBS and for the significant contribution she has made to our success. I wish her all the best for the future.”