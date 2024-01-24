“Banking is our craft” is the new global brand campaign that UBS has launched. The campaign aims to boost long-term growth, bolster UBS’s solid reputation, and raise brand knowledge and familiarity.

Beginning in the US and the UK, it will expand to 12 major markets by February, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, and the Middle East.

Globally, the campaign will be implemented through a multitude of channels and platforms, including print and digital media, content partners, events, sponsorship, social media, and more.

The campaign was co-created using UBS’s Zurich and foreign offices worldwide in collaboration with Publicis Groupe and Prophet, two established global partners.

Sergio P. Ermotti, UBS Group chief executive officer, stated: “At this defining moment in UBS’s history, now is the ideal time to renew our brand as we look to progress the integration and drive further growth. This campaign portrays UBS as a strengthened, global firm, and helps reshape how our clients, prospects and investors perceive us.”

John McDonald, UBS group chief marketing officer and head brand management, added: “’Banking is our craft’ embodies core UBS qualities such as dedication, excellence and a combination of heritage and vision. It acknowledges that over the course of its 160-year history, UBS has worked to perfect what it does to the point where we consider it a craft.”

Furthermore, in December, UBS key4 evolved with fresh products and features.

This entailed adult clients to electronically open investment accounts as a gift for children and invest straight in particular funds using the UBS key4 smart investing digital investment solution.

UBS Key4 Smart Investing is a substitute for the traditional UBS Youth Savings Account and is suitable for parents, grandparents, godparents, and anybody else who wishes to accumulate funds for a child.

Clients can use a standing order or one-time payments to invest consistently in a selection of funds starting with a minimum of CHF50 ($57.07).