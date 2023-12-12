Adult clients may now electronically open investment accounts as a gift for children and invest straight in particular funds using the UBS key4 smart investing digital investment solution.

UBS Key4 Smart Investing is a substitute for the traditional UBS Youth Savings Account and is suitable for parents, grandparents, godparents, and anybody else who wishes to accumulate funds for a child.

Clients can use a standing order or one-time payments to invest consistently in a selection of funds starting with a minimum of CHF50 ($57.07).

There is a large assortment of over 20 actively and passively managed funds, many with a focus on sustainability.

Furthermore, clients can customise an investment plan to suit their needs by using the personal investor profile. These include the thematic funds that concentrate on digitalisation or megatrends, or widespread UBS strategy funds.

The app allows users to manage their investments independently and continuously.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Sabine Magri, COO UBS Switzerland stated: “By the end of the year, more than 200 000 clients will be using at least one UBS key4 product. The new gift investment account is the next step in the continuous expansion of our digital offering, which will enable us to respond even better to the ever-changing needs of our clients.”

UBS key4 pension 3a development

Additionally, the UBS Key4 Pension 3a digital pension offer has been enhanced with new features and refined based on feedback from clients.

Given each client’s unique risk profile, UBS is able to deliver further tailored and personalised investment recommendations by evaluating their investment horizon and risk tolerance.

Clients can now readily determine what can be attained with regular retirement provision over a preferred risk profile and investment period with the help of a new simulation calculator.

Consumers have the option to select five out of the eleven sustainable Vitainvest retirement funds that are both actively and passively managed.

The “UBS House View,” or the investment recommendations of UBS Chief Investment Office (CIO) experts, serves as the foundation for the investment solutions.

Earlier in December 2023, the boards of UBS Group, UBS and Credit Suisse approved a merger of UBS and Credit Suisse.

This follows the merger of the holding companies UBS Group and CS Group on 12 June 2023. The completion of the merger between UBS and Credit Suisse is expected to happen in 2024.

In addition, UBS is still preparing for the planned merger of UBS Switzerland and Credit Suisse (Schweiz) in 2024 as well.