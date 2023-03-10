Stonehage Fleming, an international multi-family office, has announced the appointment of Sarah Bartram-Lora Reina as a Trustee Director in the Jersey Family Office Division.

Sarah has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including trust and corporate services, retail, private, and investment banking. Prior to joining Stonehage Fleming, she was an Executive Director at Ocorian Limited. Sarah previously held the position of Client Director at Zedra Trust Company (Jersey) Limited (formerly Barclays Private Bank & Trust Company Limited).

The president of JATCO, Sarah, was acknowledged as one of Citywealth’s Top 20 Trustees in 2023.

Sarah will work directly with clients, advisers, co-trustees, and across divisions and business units within the Stonehage Fleming Group in this role. She will be stationed in Jersey and report to Richard Stride, Head of Family Office Jersey.

“I am delighted to join Stonehage Fleming and the highly experienced and qualified team. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues across the Group as we continue to support the ever-evolving client base to ensure effective management of wealth,’’ says Sarah Bartram-Lora Reina.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Sarah to Stonehage Fleming,” says Ian Crosby, Chairman of Stonehage Fleming Jersey.

“Sarah is a seasoned and accomplished Director with a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, she will bring invaluable insight and experience to our team and help to further enhance our offering to our clients.’’

With its offices in Jersey and Guernsey, Stonehage Fleming finished a number of promotions last summer.

Claire Strecker will also be joining Stonehage Fleming’s Jersey Family Office division as a Director in Risk & Compliance. Claire arrived from Hawksford, where she was a Fund Compliance Manager. Furthermore, hired are Client Relationship Manager Ashley Correia, Compliance Manager Kim Wink, and Senior Client Accountant Henry Mehigan. All positions are effective immediately.

‘’The hire of Sarah, alongside the other multiple hires, is a further demonstration of our commitment of building out our offering and presence here in Jersey. We are thrilled to welcome so many new faces to our extremely talented Jersey team,’’ Crosby adds.

Most recently, the multi-family office finalised the acquisition of Rootstock Investment Management (‘Rootstock’), a South African investment firm.