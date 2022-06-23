Stonehage Fleming completes wave of promotions

Stonehage Fleming has made a series of promotions across its Jersey and Guernsey offices.

Ian Ferguson and Rudi Bodenstein have both been promoted to partner in the Jersey Family Office division.

Ferguson has been with the group since 2001 and was previously the head o the Jersey office’s internal audit and compliance division. Bodenstein joined in 2018 and acts as senior trustee with a specific focus on South African families.

In addition, the Jersey Family Office division promoted Tatiana De Sousa and Stuart Dixon-Smith to associate director, Peter Humphries, Jim Jenkins and Christopher Nixon to manager, and Jason Gould, Carly – Anne Samson and Steeve Batista to senior associate.

Furthermore, the Guernsey arm has promoted Nel Schoeman to associate director.

Richard Stride, head of family office Stonehage Fleming Jersey, said: “It brings me great pleasure to announce such a strong number of promotions at Stonehage Fleming Jersey this year. We support all our colleagues to develop their potential and these promotions are a well-deserved result of hard work and dedication. We have a brilliantly talented team here in Jersey, and as we grow it’s fantastic to be able to recognise these latest advancements.”

Iris Harvey, head of family office Stonehage Fleming Guernsey, added: “We’re delighted to recognise the vital role our colleagues are playing in the Group’s growth and long-term success. Stonehage Fleming supports many of the world’s leading families and wealth creators and these promotions reflect the many talented professionals in the Group who offer a range of skills and capabilities rarely found in one firm.”

Earlier this year, Stonehage Fleming boosted Jersey by appointing Richard Stride as head of family office and Bruce Sinclair as trustee director at the division.

Stride, who joined the Stonehage Fleming Group in 2007, was previously head of the Johannesburg family office division. He moved to the Jersey office in 2017.

He replaces Ana Ventura who will now serve as a trustee and key adviser to a number of Stonehage Fleming’s high-net-worth international families.