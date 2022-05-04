Stonehage Fleming strengthens Jersey family office division with new appointments

International family office Stonehage Fleming has appointed Richard Stride as head of family office and Bruce Sinclair as trustee director at its Jersey division.

Stride, who joined the Stonehage Fleming Group in 2007, was previously head of the Johannesburg family office division. He moved to the Jersey office in 2017.

He replaces Ana Ventura who will now serve as a trustee and key adviser to a number of Stonehage Fleming’s high-net-worth international families.

Sinclair joins the firm from Standard Bank, where he worked as the legal head of Trust and Fiduciary Services Offshore business and was responsible for leading the fiduciary legal unit.

Prior to that, Sinclair served several positions including working as a lawyer at Carey Olsen.

In his new role, he will work closely with Stonehage Fleming’s clients, advisers, co-trustees as well as other divisions and business units within the group.

Sinclair will also be part of the firm’s Board of the Jersey and British Virgin Islands Corporate Directors and Trustees. Based in Jersey, he will report to Stride.

Commenting on the appointments, Stonehage Fleming Jersey chairman Ian Crosby said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Bruce to Stonehage Fleming. His extensive technical and commercial experience will be invaluable to our existing talented and dedicated team. His appointment reflects the importance of our continued role as trusted advisers to leading families of the future and wealth creators.”

“We look forward to Richard’s continued work in his new role as Head of Family Office Jersey, and thank Ana for her years of dedication and commitment. Both are extremely valued members of Stonehage Fleming’s Jersey office.”

Sinclair added: “I am delighted to join Stonehage Fleming and its highly qualified team. I look forward to enhancing our offering and helping individuals and families structure their finances to realise their vision of how their wealth should be managed and passed smoothly down to future generations.”

This March, Stonehage Fleming bolstered its wealth planning team with the hiring of Nick Toubkin as director.