Stonehage Fleming appoints director to wealth planning team

International family office Stonehage Fleming has expanded its wealth planning team with the hiring of Nick Toubkin as director.

As director, Toubkin will work with the existing Stonehage Fleming team and assist in developing and delivering the wealth planning offering to UK and international markets.

In addition, he will be based in the London office and report to Susie Hillier, partner and head of wealth planning. The appointment is effective immediately.

With over 15 years’ experience in private wealth management, Toubkin joins from Strabens Hall where he was senior client director. Furthermore, he was a member of the investment committee and senior management team.

Stonehage Fleming Wealth Planning is placed within the wider Stonehage Fleming Group and provides integrated financial planning advice in the UK across investments, pensions and protection.

Hillier said: “We are very pleased to welcome Nick to the Wealth Planning team. Close relationships and a deep understanding of our clients is at the heart of Stonehage Fleming’s offering. Nick’s wealth of expertise advising international UHNW and HNW individuals with complex needs makes him well suited to contribute significantly to our rapidly expanding, talented team.”

Toubkin added: “I am thrilled to join Stonehage Fleming. The firm’s depth of knowledge and experience across a range of advisory areas is unparalleled, which combined with its established pedigree and international footprint will continue to make Stonehage Fleming a firm of choice for discerning HNW and UHNW clients. It is an exciting time for me to join the company, and I’m very pleased to have the chance to contribute to the future growth of the firm.

“The needs of our clients are constantly evolving and we as advisers must be able to offer broader servicers and have a deeper understanding of the issues they may face. Stonehage Fleming’s practical wisdom that comes from years of working with similar clients means that they are uniquely positioned to service both the most complex of needs, as well as those which are straightforward. It is an exciting time for the company and it gives me great pleasure to be a part of the journey.”

In February 2022, Stonehage Fleming announced the acquisition of the private client services business of Maitland.

Maitland, a global advisory, administration and family office firm, has put the private client services business in Stonehage Fleming’s hands, bringing nine locations internationally.

Furthermore, the transaction adds £1bn of AuM and £15bn of AuA, taking Stonehage Fleming’s Aum to over £16bn and AuA to over £60bn.