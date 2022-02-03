Stonehage Fleming completes acquisition of Maitland private client services

Multi family office Stonehage Fleming has announced the acquisition of the private client services business of Maitland.

Maitland, a global advisory, administration and family office firm, has put the private client services business in Stonehage Fleming’s hands, bringing nine locations internationally.

Furthermore, the transaction adds £1bn of AuM and £15bn of AuA, taking Stonehage Fleming’s Aum to over £16bn and AuA to over £60bn.

Chris Merry, Stonehage Fleming group CEO, said: “We are excited to welcome the Maitland Private Client Services team and their clients to Stonehage Fleming. Making selected acquisitions to enhance our proposition alongside organic growth is part of our strategic plan; we will continue to look for more opportunities to complement our existing business and bring our differentiated and comprehensive offering to new clients.”

Related

This was all previously announced midway through 2021.

In December 2021, Stonehage Fleming Investment Management launched its global thematic investor portfolio (GTIP).

GTIP is a multi-asset portfolio which deploys capital thematically into evolving secular trends. It also aims to exploit six long-term megatrends. These are:

Societal advancement;

Automation;

Digital age;

Evolving consumer;

Healthcare innovation, and

Green economy.

In addition, GTIP’s investment themes are identified by using a methodology which serves to objectively rank themes and assess ongoing attraction. The portfolio is concentrated and aimed at investors looking for longer term, total return frameworks that are unconstrained by traditional regional and sectoral boundaries.

In October 2021, Stonehage Fleming boosted its North American presence by hiring Johan van Niekerk as head of family office (US).

van Niekerk joined the firm in 2007 and served as partner and head of family office (Neuchatel, Switzerland).

Chris Merry, group chief executive officer, Stonehage Fleming, said: “We are pleased to announce Johan’s appointment as Head of Family Office (US). Johan is an important addition to our US team to support our growth ambitions in North America. We are committed to providing on the ground relationship management to current and future clients in the US and Canada and to providing holistic cross border advice to international families with interests in North America, which is a key strategic location for our business.”