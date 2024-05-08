Olea Global and Standard Chartered have formed a strategic partnership and formalised a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to boost SMEs.
The MOU signals an alliance between Olea, a digital infrastructure platform, and Standard Chartered.
It will spearhead the exploration of integrated strategies across several sectors and form supply chain solutions for Standard Chartered’s SME Banking clients.
Furthermore, the work between Olea and Standard Chartered entails the potential joint acquisition, marketing and service provision to deliver an innovative product to Standard Chartered’s SME Banking customers.
Amelia Ng, CEO, Olea said: “This strategic partnership illustrates our unwavering commitment to innovation in delivering customer-centric solutions. This partnership brings together technology, financial sophistication with customer reach, and allows us to create trade solutions designed for the SME sector.”
Xie Wen, global head, SME Banking, Standard Chartered, added: “We make banking easy, so clients can focus on what matters most to them and grow their businesses. In addition to providing the essential human touch, we are committed to working with industry partners such as Olea to strengthen our suite of tools and solutions and further enhance the client experience for busy entrepreneurs.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Manulife Hong Kong and Macau (Manulife) and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) have also formed a distribution relationship.
With immediate effect, Manulife is now providing Standard Chartered Hong Kong’s private banking clients with a broad spectrum of solutions covering wealth accumulation, protection, savings, and legacy planning.
This serves to meet the individual financial needs of clients at various stages of life and enable them to optimise the most of their wealth in order to reach their financial objectives.
Moreover, Manulife and Standard Chartered Hong Kong have had a long-standing relationship since 2016 when they formed an exclusive 15-year pension distribution partnership.