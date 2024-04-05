Michael Goldfader, a former executive at Wells Fargo and UBS, has been named by Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary) as its new West Coast Regional managing director.
Goldfader joins a distinguished group of executives who have contributed their expertise and strategic connections to Sanctuary, bringing three decades of experience as a financial advisor and senior field leader to his position.
Michelle McIntyre, a national business development officer, has also joined the company.
Having worked in the financial services industry for more than 20 years, both in independent and wire house channels, McIntyre’s most recent position was with BNY Mellon’s Pershing.
At Merrill Lynch, McIntyre had managerial responsibilities in both the home office and the field in addition to her role as a financial adviser.
Both new recruits will report directly to Vince Fertitta, president of Sanctuary.
Moreover, in his role as regional managing director, Goldfader will be in charge of hiring initiatives on the West Coast, which will involve luring top-producing financial advisers from various wire house firms who are eager to start and expand their own independent wealth management companies.
He will also work with the employees of Sanctuary’s home office to make sure that the partner firms in his area get the finest services and practical assistance they require to succeed as independent business owners.
Prior to Sanctuary, Goldfader was employed at Wells Fargo Advisors and The Private Bank in Orange County, California, where he held the role of high net worth – private wealth leader. He spent 22 years at UBS before joining Wells Fargo.
In his last role, Goldfader oversaw eight offices in Los Angeles County as market head in Beverly Hills and worked closely with financial advisers to assist wealthy families with strategic wealth planning, including charitable endeavours, as well as overseeing the company.
Furthermore, McIntyre will collaborate with Goldfader and the other members of the business development team to draw in new breakaway partner companies and broaden their addressable market among the independent ones.
She will also help Sanctuary partner firms provide the assistance and support they require to expand their practices, provide exceptional client care, and create long-term equity in their companies.
McIntyre will assist advisers in utilising the Sanctuary Difference to its fullest potential.
The Sanctuary Difference is a set of offerings that offers advisers an extensive range of tools and assistance that goes further than the scope and depth of business growth products that they may find elsewhere.
Fertitta stated: “Michael and Michelle are respected industry leaders I am proud to have as colleagues. With their decades of experience, they have been active participants in the evolving wealth management industry, and I expect their contributions to Sanctuary’s ongoing success to be significant.”