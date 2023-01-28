Priti Verma will report to Quilter CEO Steven Levin. Photo by Nastuh Abootalebi on Unsplash

British wealth management firm Quilter has further strengthened its executive management team by appointing Priti Verma as its new chief risk officer (CRO).

Verma, who will the firm in the second quarter of 2023, will report to Quilter CEO Steven Levin.

Levin said: “I am delighted to welcome Priti to Quilter as chief risk officer. She brings vast risk and compliance experience which will be invaluable as we take Quilter to the next stage in its strategy.

In her new role, Verma will be accountable for the governance and oversight of strategic, operational and financial risks to the various businesses of Quilter.

Previously, she held senior risk management positions at firms such as Schroders, Aviva Investors, Pictet Asset Management and Smith & Williamson.

She most recently served as CRO at Brooks Macdonald and supervised compliance, financial crime and risk.

At Quilter, Verma will replace Nick Sacre-Hardy who assumed the role of acting CRO after Matt Burton stepped down in 2022 owing to health issues.

“My thanks go to Matt Burton for an exemplary job as chief risk officer for nearly four years, which included his impactful campaigning against financial scams. I’m very grateful to Nick Sacre-Hardy for his very effective stewardship of the role while we took our time to select the right long-term successor for the role of chief risk officer,” Levin added.

Commenting on her appointment, Verma said: “I am pleased to be joining Quilter and I am looking forward to playing my part in its future success.” In October last year, Quilter Investors appointed Marisol Hernandez as new head of its responsible investment division.