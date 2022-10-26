Quilter Investors names new responsible investment chief

Marisol Hernandez has nearly 15 years of experience as a responsible investment and quant specialist. Credit: stableman from Pixabay.

Quilter Investors, part of UK-based wealth management business Quilter, has appointed Marisol Hernandez as new head of its responsible investment division.

Hernandez will take over the charge from Eimear Toomey, who quit the firm earlier this year.

She will report to Quilter Investors chief investment officer Marcus Brookes.

In her latest role, Hernandez will be responsible for the development and implementation of the firm’s various responsible investment policies and initiatives.

According to Quilter Investors, Hernandez has nearly 15 years of industry experience.

As a responsible investment and quant specialist, she worked for institutional investors as well as consultancy firms.

Hernandez also served the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI) as a responsible investment adviser and alternative investments consultant.

As head of asset owners at UNPRI, she was responsible for creating programmes for appointment and monitoring of investment managers and passive investments.

Further, Hernandez is said to have developed the first industry standard responsible investment questionnaire and guide for hedge funds.

Commenting on the appointment, Brookes said: “We are delighted to be welcoming someone of Marisol’s abilities and experience to Quilter Investors.

“I look forward to working closely with Marisol to develop our offering further and ensure responsible investment is one of our core pillars of Quilter Investors.”

Hernandez said: “Responsible investment has surged in popularity in recent years, but with that has brought challenges that need to be addressed.

“There can still be a lot of confusion on terminology and approaches and as such it has become crucial to be clear and precise in what it is we want to achieve in this space, where people, profits and planet can coexist.

“Quilter Investors has the ambition and drive to make responsible investment a success and make it part of the fabric of financial advice and I am excited to be part of this journey.”

Earlier this year, Quilter hired Glyn Barker as its new chairman, effective from 7 September 2022.