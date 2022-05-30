Quilter hires Berkeley senior executive as new chairman

British investment manager Wealth manager Quilter has appointed Glyn Barker as its new chairman, effective from 7 September 2022.

As chairman, Barker will serve the Quilter board as a non-executive director. He will also be a member of the board remuneration committee and the board corporate governance and nominations committee, starting 1 June 2022.

Current Quilter Ruth Markland will continue in his position until Barker’s appointment becomes effective on 7 September 2022.

Commenting on the appointment, Markland said: “After a very thorough and comprehensive search, I am delighted that Glyn Barker has agreed to become the Chair of Quilter.

Related

“Glyn is an experienced Chair who has demonstrated both in his executive career and his non-executive career an ability to lead large businesses and has a good understanding of the wealth management industry. My Board colleagues and I are looking forward to working with Glyn to continue Quilter’s development and delivering our growth plans.”

Barker, who is currently chair and a non-executive director of Berkeley Group, will step down from his roles at or before their Annual General Meeting on 6 September 2022.

He has also held several senior roles in PwC and Aviva.

Barker commented: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed to Chair the Quilter Board. Quilter is a business which has completely transformed itself since its listing in 2018 and I am very much looking forward to playing a role in ensuring it fully delivers on its undoubted potential.”

Quilter CEO Paul Feeney commented: “I am very pleased that Quilter has been able to attract a Chair of the calibre of Glyn Barker.

“Having repositioned the business as a focused UK wealth manager, my management team and I welcome the appointment of Glyn Barker who will help us to fully leverage the fantastic capabilities of our business for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”