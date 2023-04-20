Julius Baer is strengthening its local operations in Brazil by appointing a team with extensive experience led by Olavo Pereira as office head Rio de Janeiro.

The new employees will join Julius Baer over the following few months, depending on their current job obligations.

Olavo Pereira is a well-known and experienced asset management professional. Over the last 12 years, he has effectively overseen Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo’s Rio de Janeiro office. Pereira previously held positions at Ita Private Bank, Wachovia Securities, and Merrill Lynch. He will be in charge of expanding Julius Baer’s operations in Rio de Janeiro and will hold the position of office head Rio de Janeiro.

Andrew Hancock will work as a senior relationship manager for Julius Baer in Rio de Janeiro. He formerly worked at JP Morgan Private Bank/Bradesco, where he obtained a great reputation as the leader of the UHNW Regional unit. Hancock also spent eight years with Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo, as well as Itau BBA and Pactual Capital Partners.

As Relationship Manager, Francisco Figueira will join Julius Baer. Prior to that, he worked in Client Acquisition and Business Development at XP Private, and before that, at Turim Multi-Family Office.

Antonio Pedro Moraes will also join the Rio de Janeiro office as an assistant relationship manager.

Commenting on the hires, Beatriz Sánchez, head region Americas, Julius Baer said: “These hires and the ones communicated during the past couple of months underscore and demonstrate Julius Baer’s standing as an employer of choice in this important region of the Americas. I am excited to welcome this team of exceptional professionals to our office in Rio de Janeiro which is an important part of our local growth strategy.”

Julius Baer has been efficiently growing its operations in Brazil since its initial acquisition in 2011.

The premier Swiss wealth management group has announced several major additions in recent months, including Sylvio Castro as head of client management Brazil, Eduardo Tabone as team head, and Andre Szasz and Joo Freitas as members of the Brazil Investment Management team.

Julius Baer distinguishes itself in serving Brazilian private clients through its closeness as well as its blend of global and domestic knowledge and investment material.

It works through the Julius Baer family office, which provides wealth services such as multi-custodial capabilities, Julius Baer advisory office, which focuses on worldwide investment and wealth planning solutions, and the Swiss-based Brazil International team.