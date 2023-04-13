Julius Baer announced Chin Lit YEE has been appointed as the new Head of South East Asia, and Yee Kim TAN has been named as the Singapore Branch Manager.

Kevin TAY will take over as Group Head South East Asia, replacing Yee.

All appointments will take effect on April 13, 2023. These significant appointments demonstrate the Bank’s commitment to developing talent and promoting regional growth and success.

Yee, an established banker with over 30 years of expertise in wealth management, has consistently generated results and built solid client relationships for the Bank. His comprehensive knowledge and managerial skills make him an appropriate leader to grow Julius Baer’s footprint in South East Asia.

Yee was most recently the Bank’s Group Head South East Asia. He has previously worked for Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and J.P. Morgan before joining Julius Baer in 2015.

He will report to Jimmy LEE, Member of the Executive Board and Head of Asia Pacific at Julius Baer Group.

“The appointment of Chin Lit to Head South East Asia showcases his exceptional leadership and deep understanding of the region,’’ Lee said.

‘’He is an accomplished leader, renowned for his strategic vision and ability to build high-performing teams. Southeast Asia is a critical region for Julius Baer, and Chin Lit’s appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and innovative solutions to our clients while also nurturing our in-house talent.”

Yee said in a statement following his appointment: “I look forward to steering Julius Baer South East Asia towards greater heights, further building on our success in the region.’’

‘’As we continue to expand our business in Asia, I am confident in our ability to maintain a client-centric approach, delivering excellent service and solutions that help our clients achieve their financial goals. I am honoured to lead the team and look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to continue delivering strong results.”

By hiring Tan as Singapore Branch Manager, Julius Baer displays its commitment to developing talent from within. Tan will report to Lee.

This new post complements his present responsibilities as Greater China (Singapore) Location Head and Group Head. In his new role, he will be in charge of the Singapore Branch’s daily operations, risk controls, and governance.

The bank is optimistic that his leadership and experience will contribute to the Singapore office’s continuing expansion.

Benjamin SIM will remain as Deputy Branch Manager and COO Singapore.

“Yee Kim has played a crucial role in the success of our Hong Kong and Singapore branches, and we are delighted to appoint him to Branch Manager,” said Lee.

“His leadership skills, expertise, and business knowledge make him the ideal candidate to lead the Singapore office and drive growth in the region.”

Furthermore, Tay, a seasoned banker who most recently served as Singapore’s Head of Wealth Planning and Family Office Services, will take up Yee’s prior post as Group Head South East Asia and will report to Yee in his new role as Head South East Asia.

Tay has broad expertise managing client relationships, team building, and providing in-depth knowledge of wealth planning and family office solutions – all of which are major emphasis areas for Julius Baer’s regional clients.

The additions of Yee, Tan, and Tay show Julius Baer’s firm commitment to cultivating in-house talent and ensuring the region’s long-term growth and success.