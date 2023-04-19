Julius Baer has launched a new office at Two Taikoo Place in Hong Kong, demonstrating the Swiss private bank’s commitment to capitalise on strong wealth market expansion in Greater China.

The office is 100,000 square feet in size and spreads across four levels of the structure. Julius Baer employs around 500 staff members who serve clients throughout Greater China.

The Bank has observed the formation of attractive prospects for expansion and investment as Greater China’s wealth market continues to see significant growth, and is confident in the region’s sustained growth, spurred by the recovery from the worldwide pandemic.

Jimmy Lee, member of the executive board, Julius Baer Group, and head Asia Pacific, said, “In the last two decades, Asia has emerged as a pivotal region for the bank, and as our second home market, contributes to 25% of our global business. We remain confident in Asia’s robust potential for economic growth and our commitment lies in fostering development and investments in this thriving region. At the core of our endeavours, our clients’ needs drive us to excel in this dynamic business landscape.”

The Zurich-listed bank has been present in Asia-Pacific since 2006 and refers to the region as its second home market. It is like other western institutions, has ventured into Asia to capitalise on a developing affluent middle class.

“Hong Kong remains a crucial strategic hub and gateway to Greater China, and our new office at Two Taikoo Place marks an exciting new chapter in our growth journey,’’ added David Shick, head Greater China and branch manager Hong Kong.

‘’Spanning 100,000 sq. ft, this innovative workspace is designed to provide an unparalleled experience and accommodate the continued expansion of our talented team. The cutting-edge facilities and unique design elements not only reflect our dedication to setting trends within the wealth management industry but also exemplify our focus on innovation and our commitment to better serving our clients’ needs.”

The building’s Platinum certification from Smart Score demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and the adoption of future-proofed technology.

With a positive outlook on the wealth management sector and enthusiasm for Hong Kong’s prospects, the bank plans to capitalise on recent efforts to attract investment and family offices in order to develop its business.

Julius Baer’s determination to remain an important member of the Hong Kong community is unwavering, with continuing success playing a critical role in its expansion across Asia.