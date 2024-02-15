Victoria Mio has been appointed by Janus Henderson to the position of head of greater China equities and portfolio manager.
Mio will be located in Singapore and report to Lucas Klein, head of EMEA & APAC equities, after taking on the role from 13 February 2024.
She will be a key player in managing client portfolios and offering constructive knowledge of China’s turbulent markets in her new position.
Moreover, Mio offers over twenty years of experience in investing in Chinese stocks.
After spending 14 years at Robeco, she most recently held the positions of co-head of Asia Pacific equities and chief investment officer for China.
She managed several mutual funds, institutional mandates in China offshore, and A shares throughout her time at Robeco.
Furthermore, Mio has held a number of key positions throughout her career, most notably head of equities research, APAC at Fidelity International, where she oversaw the team’s equities research efforts in Asia Pacific for three years.
Lucas Klein, head of EMEA & APAC Equities, stated: “I’m delighted to welcome Victoria to Janus Henderson. Her extensive knowledge of Chinese equities, proven investment management skills, and remarkable track record in identifying high performing companies will undoubtedly enhance our team’s capabilities. Victoria’s appointment aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of service and expertise. With her on board, we are well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the Chinese market while diligently managing the associated risks.”
Commenting on her appointment, Mio said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Janus Henderson, a firm which I have always admired for its strong investment acumen. China is a dynamic market that we believe presents us with substantial opportunities both in the present and the future. I am excited to work alongside the many talented professionals at Janus Henderson to help our clients navigate the complexities of the Chinese market and deliver superior, long-term investment return in Greater China.”