The Greater China, Hong Kong branch of Bank of Singapore will name Rickie Chan as its head of private banking. Presently serving as the head of the Greater China branch in Hong Kong, Teresa Lee will assume the position of vice-chair of Greater China.
The dates of both appointments are set for 15 February 2024.
Chan will report to Jason Moo, chief executive officer of Bank of Singapore, as a member of the firm’s management committee and in terms of functionality, Lee will also report to Moo.
As part of her new position, Lee will collaborate closely with Chan to develop strategies for expanding the Bank of Singapore franchise in the Greater China area. She will specialise on strengthening ties with ultra-high net worth individuals and families.
With over two decades of experience, Chan is an expert in capital markets, wealth management, and private banking. He is leaving Credit Suisse to join Bank of Singapore.
Previously, he held the positions of head of global wealth management, Greater China, and chief executive of the Hong Kong branch.
Prior to this, Chan held multiple senior leadership positions at Hong Kong’s Goldman Sachs private bank and Barclays bank.
Furthermore, Chan earned a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from the University of Chicago.
Moo stated: “These strategic appointments are part of the Bank’s continuous efforts to bolster our bench strength to entrench our leadership in Hong Kong. We welcome Rickie to the Bank of Singapore family. With his extensive private banking experience, exceptional people management skills, and demonstrated management abilities, I firmly believe that Rickie will be a great asset and look forward to continued success and growth of our Hong Kong hub under his leadership. Teresa has been instrumental in driving our growth in the Greater China region and is highly regarded by colleagues, business partners and industry peers. It is fitting that she assumes this new role of vice-chair, Greater China. Her appointment will strengthen our capabilities in serving this region’s ultra-high net worth individuals and families.”