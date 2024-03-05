In order to facilitate trading of US equities from the Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East markets, GTN, a global fintech that is reinventing investing and trading, and Blue Ocean Technologies (BOT), a capital markets fintech leader in global trading and data, have expanded their trading hours.

This cooperation marks Blue Ocean ATS’ first entrance into the Middle East market, as it continues to expand across APAC.

Through its partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies, GTN will be able to offer 24-hour trading on US National Market System (NMS) stocks to investors worldwide through its partners, brokers, banks, wealth managers, and fintechs.

The Blue Ocean Session offers real-time trading, including electronic order delivery and live data.

With GTN’s new capabilities, investors in APAC and the Middle East now have more flexibility and opportunity to trade US equities during regular local trading hours.

Before this arrangement, GTN users could trade US equities from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. US Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday.

GTN users now trade US equities and ETFs from 8 p.m. ET to 3:50 a.m. ET on Sundays and Fridays, providing nearly 24-hour entry into US markets and better integrating with local trading hours.

Blue Ocean Technologies has extended its trading approach in Asia-Pacific during 2023 as part of its ongoing worldwide expansion.

Moreover, Blue Ocean, which has relationships in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan, is committed to boosting its business in 2024 by giving foreign investors who want more access to US equity trading and data during extended hours trading sessions the tools they need.

Brian Hyndman, CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with an industry capital markets leader like GTN that shares our vision on the power of technology to grow our global trading customer base. The agreement is important to Blue Ocean as it marks our entrance into an entirely new market. The ability to expand in both APAC and the Middle East with the help of GTN was highly attractive to us and is in line with our mission of accessibility in markets all over the world.”

“The partnership with Blue Ocean is another step towards realising GTN’s vision to make global financial markets accessible to all. GTN remains dedicated to pioneering solutions that remove barriers and increase accessibility for investors globally. This partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies further reinforces this commitment, offering extended trading hours that cater to the specific needs of investors in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East,” added Manjula Jayasinghe, group CEO of GTN.