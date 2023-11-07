Reporting to Christian Leger, head of distribution for Switzerland at Franklin Templeton, Beeck is based in Zurich.
His role will consist of leading the business development efforts related to the the Franklin Templeton wholesale business in Switzerland.
In addition, he will work closely with Franklin Templeton’s regional distribution teams and sales specialists focusing on ETFs and alternative strategies to engage clients on the firm’s full range of asset management capabilities.
Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Beeck worked in senior sales positions at firms such as Janus Henderson and Allianz Global Investors.
Christian Leger commented: “Our wholesale business in Switzerland has a long successful history dating back to our office opening over 25 years ago, and we are thrilled to have Max on board. He has a robust track record of leading the development of the wholesale business in line with the evolving needs and expectations of very different client types.”
Leger continued: “Capitalising on our broad line-up of excellent strategies from Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers, we plan to have a strong focus in 2024 on further developing our business specifically with large, global intermediaries who are also becoming more and more interested in our alternatives offerings.”
This isn’t the only people move for the firm. The new head of Europe and UK distribution for Franklin Templeton is Matt Harrison.
In his new position, he will be in charge of creating the business’ distribution plan while additionally growing operations in this crucial area.
He will begin receiving reports from the distribution leaders in Europe and the United Kingdom.
Over the following months, Harrison will move to London and report to Adam Spector, EVP, and head of global distribution at Franklin Templeton.