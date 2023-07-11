New Starter, William, Evelyn, July Copyright Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd and Empica PR

Will Thompson will join Evelyn Partners in Bristol as a financial planning director. He joins from Rathbones where he spent close to four years as a senior financial planner.

Previously, Thompson worked for 11 years at Old Mill where he was associate director. He holds experience in advising HNWIs, families, and trustees in a range of planning and tax-based areas.

Richard Mikdadi, managing partner in Evelyn Partners’ Bristol office commented: “We are delighted that the Bristol office continues to attract talent of Will’s calibre from the local market. We are confident that his appointment is another boost to an already exceptionally strong financial planning team.”

Thompson added: “I am thrilled to join the team in Bristol. The breadth of services and expertise here, and the scale of the regional presence, were particularly attractive factors to me in joining Evelyn Partners.”

A number of people have come into Evelyn Partners recently and not just in Bristol. It confirmed the finalisation of a deal that will see the staff from PPM Wealth join its Glasgow office as part of its ongoing growth in Scotland.

PPM Wealth is a reputable, client-focused wealth manager with offices in Glasgow.

It provides financial planning and discretionary portfolio management to its customers.

A total of eight people will make a transition from PPM Wealth to Evelyn Partners.

The team consists of Doug Hall, a financial planner, Atif Latif, Ian Black, the chairman and co-founder of PPM Wealth, Alan Steven, who will take on a client relationship role, and four support workers.