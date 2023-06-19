Craig Dowsett

Craig Dowsett has joined Evelyn Partners as a financial planning director in the company’s London office.

After more than seven years as an independent financial adviser at Vintage Wealth Management Limited, he joins Evelyn Partners as part of its ongoing development of its London team.

Prior to that, he played rugby professionally for Rotherham Titans RUFC, where he earned full representative honours for Belgium and England students Rugby.

Dowsett playing club rugby at Blackheath.

Dowsett is a Chartered Financial Planner, who focuses in advising company owners and families on all aspects of personal and business financial planning.

Adam Osper, Managing Partner in Evelyn Partners’ London office said: “We are really excited to have Craig join our team. His track record of working with external professional connections developing plans for SMEs and owner managed businesses make him a great addition to the team. Craig’s sporting experience playing international rugby provides him with a drive that will complement the rest of our financial planning team.”

Dowsett added: “I am really pleased to be joining Evelyn Partners. This will be a really important step in my career, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to provide our financial planning services to clients.”

Most recently, Evelyn Partners Core Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) team has rebalanced its portfolios.

It will increase its exposure to European equities at the expense of the UK and Japan.

The Core MPS team has also expanded its exposure to US government bonds since the available yields remain attractive.

They have added to a portfolio of longer-dated US Treasuries hedged to sterling and US Treasury Inflation Protected Securities hedged to sterling.

This change was made possible by a considerable reduction in the alternative asset mix, which included cuts to real assets, absolute return, and gold.

The team removed all ETFs from the portfolios that they had previously held and replaced them with either actively managed open-ended funds or passive trackers.