Wealth management and professional services business Evelyn Partners confirms the finalisation of a deal that will see the staff from PPM Wealth join its Glasgow office as part of its ongoing growth in Scotland.

PPM Wealth is a reputable, client-focused wealth manager with offices in Glasgow.

It provides financial planning and discretionary portfolio management to its customers.

A total of eight people will make a transition from PPM Wealth to Evelyn Partners.

The team consists of Doug Hall, a financial planner, Atif Latif, Ian Black, the chairman and co-founder of PPM Wealth, Alan Steven, who will take on a client relationship role, and four support workers.

Evelyn Partners, formed in 2020 by the merging of Tilney and Smith & Williamson, has extensive roots in Scotland, with Smith & Williamson originally founded in Glasgow in 1881.

It has evolved to be one of Scotland’s major wealth managers, with offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.

Richard Dawes, head of strategic partnerships at Evelyn Partners, commented: “We are really delighted to welcome Alan and his team to Evelyn Partners as part of our business succession planning programme for owners of financial advice and investment management firms who are looking to retire over the next few years. The fit between PPM Wealth and Evelyn Partners is an excellent one, with both firms providing our clients with a joined-up combination of financial planning advice and professional investment management to help them achieve their financial goals. As PPM clients come across to Evelyn Partners, they can be assured of a continued high quality and holistic wealth management service.”

Alan Steven, co-founder, and chairman of PPM Wealth said: “We are excited to be joining Evelyn Partners, which we see as an excellent long-term home for our team and clients. It is an impressive and growing business, which is strongly committed to Glasgow, with a major presence in the city. Importantly, Evelyn Partners has similar values to those we have championed over the last four decades at PPM Wealth, with a strong focus on building long-term partnerships.”