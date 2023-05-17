Evelyn Partners, the premier integrated wealth management, and professional services firm has hired Harrison Boar as a financial planner to assist the company’s continuous expansion in Chelmsford.

Boar joins Evelyn Partners after serving as a private client adviser at Fisher investments for nine years.

During his time with Fisher, Boar focused in helping high net worth customers on a variety of financial planning issues.

He is also a chartered member of the CISI.

Peter Besant, partner in Evelyn Partners’ Chelmsford office commented: “I am really pleased to have Harrison join our growing team in Chelmsford. As an office we are continuing to expand in response to increased demand for our financial planning services and are committed to hiring experienced professionals like Harrison to ensure we can provide the best possible service to clients.”

Harrison Boar added: “I am eager to get up and running during what is an exciting time for Evelyn Partners and building on the impressive growth the company has seen over recent years. I am fortunate to be joining an experienced team who I’m looking forward to working with to provide our outstanding wealth management services.”

In response to demand from international financial advisers, Evelyn Partners added four new models to its worldwide Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) offering earlier this month.

Defensive, conservative, growth, and maximal growth are the new methods.

Since its inception in 2016, the worldwide MPS line has grown to encompass seven risk-rated models.

Ciara Oliver has also been appointed as a financial planner in the firm’s London branch as part of its development.

She focuses in assisting people and families in understanding their present financial situation, long-term financial goals, and developing bespoke long-term strategic financial plans with investment mandates to help them accomplish them.