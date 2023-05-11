As part of the firm’s continual growth, Evelyn Partners, the leading integrated wealth management, and professional services organisation, has hired Ciara Oliver as a financial planner in its London team.

Oliver has nearly a decade of experience working with HNW and UHNW customers, having started her career with UBS wealth management and subsequently Killik & Co.

She focuses in assisting people and families in understanding their present financial situation, long-term financial goals, and developing bespoke long-term strategic financial plans with investment mandates to help them accomplish them.

Lifetime cashflow planning, tax-efficient investing, financial protection, pensions, retirement planning, and succession planning are among her specialties.

Leon Buckley, managing partner in Evelyn Partners’ London office commented:

“I’m delighted to welcome Ciara to Evelyn Partners to help support the continued expansion of our London financial planning team. Ciara has a considerable amount of experience gained at a number of leading firms which will help us continue to grow our presence in the market.”

Ciara added: “What attracted me to Evelyn Partners was that the focus on the needs of clients is at the core of the business. With the firm offering a wide array of specialisms to give all types of clients the best service possible, I am very much looking forward to becoming part of the business.”

Evelyn Partners added four additional models to its international Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) offering earlier this month in response to demand from foreign financial advisers.

Defensive, conservative, growth, and maximal growth are the new methods.

In addition, the international MPS line, which launched in 2016, has been expanded to include seven risk-rated models.

Evelyn Partners International offers a long-term MPS project with six distinct models ranging from conservative to maximum growth.

This programme complements Evelyn Partners’ Discretionary Portfolio Service.