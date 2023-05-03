Left-to-right: Tom Gallop (Ashcroft), Adrian Wilson (Ashcroft), Tom Shave (Evelyn Partners), Giles Murphy (Evelyn Partners) and Dominic Anthony (Ashcroft)

In response to demand from international financial advisers, Evelyn Partners has introduced four new models into its international Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) portfolio.

The new methods are defensive, conservative, growth, and maximum growth.

Furthermore, the international MPS line, which started in 2016, has now been expanded to include seven risk-rated models.

Christopher Golding, head of investments at Evelyn Partners international, will regulate the portfolio, which benefits from the group’s extensive research resources, which comprise 313 investment specialists.

International MPS strategies include a variety of actively managed and passive funds that are rebalanced on a regular basis to meet their risk profile and market outlook.

They are available on the Novia Global and Morningstar International platforms in GBP, USD, and EUR, with no minimum investment required. The annual management fee is 0.30% each year.

Evelyn Partners international has a sustainable MPS programme with six different models, ranging from conservative to maximum growth.

This programme is in addition to the Evelyn Partners Discretionary Portfolio Service.

Maurice Keane, managing director, international business development at Evelyn Partners commented: “The launch of the new models in our International MPS range follows demand from financial advisers, particularly in Europe where we have an EU MiFID license meaning that we are able to continue to bring intermediaries in the EU a full suite of attractive investment solutions, including bespoke investment management, MPS strategies and multi-asset funds post-Brexit. We are committed to continuing to enhance our offering for international financial advisers to give them the right range of portfolios for use with their clients.”

Duncan Arthur was named financial planning director at Evelyn Partners in early April.

Arthur’s hiring follows the earlier this year appointment of David Rankin as managing partner of Evelyn Partners’ Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices.