Evelyn Partners, the integrated wealth management and professional services company, has appointed Duncan Arthur as financial planning director.

As a Certified Financial Planner, Arthur has a wealth of knowledge. His previous position was director of financial planning at Blackadder’s Wealth Management in Dundee, where he spent more than five and a half years.

Arthur’s employment follows the appointment of David Rankin as Managing Partner of Evelyn Partners’ Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices earlier this year.

“This is an exciting time to join Evelyn Partners in what is a real period of growth for the business. I can’t wait to get started, meet my colleagues and work alongside them to deliver high quality financial planning and wealth management services. I am fortunate to be joining a highly experienced team that will help drive Evelyn Partners to be the leading wealth manager in the country,’’ Arthur added.

David Rankin, managing partner at Evelyn Partners commented: “I am delighted to have Duncan Arthur join the financial planning team in the Evelyn Partners’ Edinburgh office. We are committed to growing the strength of the team in the region and Duncan brings with him a high level of experience, which will add to the quality team we already have in place.”

Evelyn Partners purchased Ashcroft Partnership, a firm of Chartered Accountants and tax specialists, earlier this month. Ashcroft, based in Cambridge, provides assurance, corporate finance, commercial and personal tax services.