The recognised US analyst team at BNP Paribas Exane, a division of the French bank, has added five senior research analysts, further bringing the bank’s global strategy and expansion goals in line.
Moses Sutton has been appointed head of clean energy research, where he will oversee the clean energy and infrastructure research teams.
Sutton comes from Wellington Management, where he oversaw worldwide renewables. Previously, he worked as a research analyst at Barclays, where he established and oversaw the institutional investor team in alternative energy.
Sam McHugh has been appointed head of telecom equity research, where he will be tasked with expanding the bank’s US telecoms and media coverage, as well as taking on additional responsibilities as a global telecom research coordinator.
McHugh was employed with BNP Paribas Exane for eight years, having previously worked in London as the sector head for Telecom Research. He also worked for Sanford Bernstein’s European telecom research team for five years before joining BNP Paribas Exane in 2015.
Stefan Slowinski has been named global head of software research, where he will supervise coverage of large-cap US software and internet stocks as well as manage BNP Paribas Exane’s global technology research offering.
Slowinski has worked at BNP Paribas Exane for over six years. Before joining BNP Paribas Exane, he was the head of research for Europe and Latin America at Haitong Securities, as well as Societe Generale‘s deputy global head of equity and credit research.
Andrew Buscaglia has been assigned senior analyst for US industrial technology, where he will focus on a wide range of industrial IoT applications, such as automation equipment, instrumentation, and sensors. Buscaglia has been covering the industrial market since 2011 and joined BNP Paribas Exane from Berenberg, where he was a senior analyst and US industrials sector head.
Moreover, Buscaglia worked as a senior analyst at Credit Suisse before joining Berenberg, where he focused on environmental services and industrial distribution.
Kevin Grundy has also been assigned to senior analyst but for US beverage and household products. Grundy was formerly an equity research analyst at Jefferies for almost a decade, and prior to that, he had a similar role at Morgan Stanley.
Grundy also worked as an equity analyst for JP Morgan and UBS for nearly 4 years.
They will all report to Michael Rietbrock, director of equity research at BNP Paribas Exane Americas.
Rietbrock added: “We welcome Moses, Sam, Stefan, Andrew, and Kevin to the US BNP Paribas Exane team. It’s an exciting time to join the platform and their contributions will further expand our global equities offerings to institutional clients. We’re very proud to have such talented analysts and look forward to offering BNP Paribas Exane’s unrivalled services to our clients.”
Along with the new recruits, the firm intends to increase its coverage of US stocks from 275 to over 500 by 2025, first concentrating on the consumer, healthcare, technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT), and industrials sectors.
The bank’s aggressive efforts to increase the number of analysts, sector specialists, traders, sales traders, and salespeople it employs support this expansion of coverage for U.S. stocks.
Currently, the team covers more than 966 stocks worldwide.
After a fruitful 17-year collaboration, BNP Paribas purchased 100% of Exane in 2021, and in November of the same year, the company introduced BNP Paribas Exane in the United States. Since then, the bank has matched its global markets platform with BNP Paribas Exane’s offering.