Independent investment management Wellington Management recently revealed the launch of three new investment funds registered in Singapore.
The primary objective of the Wellington Asia Credit Income Fund, Wellington Asia Quality Income Fund, and Wellington Global Equity Income Fund is to cater to the income and capital growth requirements of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and the mass affluent market.
Elizabeth Chisholm, head of client group, Asia Pacific, stated: “The registration of this series of funds is illustrative of our depth of local talent and keen understanding of investor preferences in Asia. All three funds aim to offer income and capital growth, a feature that is increasingly appealing to retail investors. We’re extending our offering with two Asia-focused funds that provide investors exposure to asset classes with high growth potential that we believe are set to shape the global capital markets in coming decades.”
Summary of the funds
- Wellington Asia Credit Income Fund: Under Ross Dilkes’s management, the Wellington Asia Credit Income Fund prioritises regular income with a secondary focus on long-term total returns. The fund is closely managed and focuses on making investments in credit instruments denominated in US dollars but having Asian domicile.
- Wellington Asia Quality Income Fund: The Wellington Asia Quality Income Fund, which is mainly involved in businesses that are based in or heavily engage in business in the Asia ex-Japan region, is actively managed by Naveen Venkataramani. The fund aims to provide long-term total returns with an emphasis on consistent income.
- Wellington Global Equity Income Fund: The Wellington Global Equity Income Fund, handled by Andre Desautels, aims to generate income above that of the wider equity markets and long-term total returns that exceed the MSCI All Country World Index. The fund is closely overseen and mostly makes global investments in large-cap firms.
Furthermore, Wellington is working to develop a wide range of UCITS products for the retail sector of the wealth channel in Asia, including fixed income, equities, and multi-asset.
Supervised by seasoned portfolio managers who understand how to meet the needs of wealth management customers, Wellington’s new funds highlight their deep-dive proprietary research and ability for identifying promising investment opportunities.
