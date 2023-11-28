Independent investment management Wellington Management recently revealed the launch of three new investment funds registered in Singapore.

The primary objective of the Wellington Asia Credit Income Fund, Wellington Asia Quality Income Fund, and Wellington Global Equity Income Fund is to cater to the income and capital growth requirements of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and the mass affluent market.

Elizabeth Chisholm, head of client group, Asia Pacific, stated: “The registration of this series of funds is illustrative of our depth of local talent and keen understanding of investor preferences in Asia. All three funds aim to offer income and capital growth, a feature that is increasingly appealing to retail investors. We’re extending our offering with two Asia-focused funds that provide investors exposure to asset classes with high growth potential that we believe are set to shape the global capital markets in coming decades.”

Summary of the funds

Wellington Asia Credit Income Fund : Under Ross Dilkes’s management, the Wellington Asia Credit Income Fund prioritises regular income with a secondary focus on long-term total returns. The fund is closely managed and focuses on making investments in credit instruments denominated in US dollars but having Asian domicile.

: Under Ross Dilkes’s management, the Wellington Asia Credit Income Fund prioritises regular income with a secondary focus on long-term total returns. The fund is closely managed and focuses on making investments in credit instruments denominated in US dollars but having Asian domicile. Wellington Asia Quality Income Fund : The Wellington Asia Quality Income Fund, which is mainly involved in businesses that are based in or heavily engage in business in the Asia ex-Japan region, is actively managed by Naveen Venkataramani. The fund aims to provide long-term total returns with an emphasis on consistent income.

: The Wellington Asia Quality Income Fund, which is mainly involved in businesses that are based in or heavily engage in business in the Asia ex-Japan region, is actively managed by Naveen Venkataramani. The fund aims to provide long-term total returns with an emphasis on consistent income. Wellington Global Equity Income Fund: The Wellington Global Equity Income Fund, handled by Andre Desautels, aims to generate income above that of the wider equity markets and long-term total returns that exceed the MSCI All Country World Index. The fund is closely overseen and mostly makes global investments in large-cap firms.

Furthermore, Wellington is working to develop a wide range of UCITS products for the retail sector of the wealth channel in Asia, including fixed income, equities, and multi-asset.

Supervised by seasoned portfolio managers who understand how to meet the needs of wealth management customers, Wellington’s new funds highlight their deep-dive proprietary research and ability for identifying promising investment opportunities.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download