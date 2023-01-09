Raby has been working at the US-based firm since over 15 years. Credit: Dylan Gillis on Unsplash

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has named James Raby as the head of wealth for the Asia Pacific (APAC) market.

Raby has been working at the US-based firm since over 15 years, most recently as the Hong Kong-based CFO for the APAC region.

During his stint at the asset management firm, he has been holding leadership positions across strategy, corporate development, finance as well as audit in London, San Francisco, New York, and Hong Kong.

Earlier, he worked as the director of strategy at Barclays, and a principal at BGI that was purchased by BlackRock in 2008.

He has worked at BlackRock’s APAC business as a member of the global strategy team and as global head of financial planning and analysis.

Raby stated: “APAC wealth clients are keenly focused on partners who understand their business and the challenges they face.

“This is critical to ensure we are bringing our clients with the most relevant solutions. I look forward to developing closer client partnerships with an aim to meet their long-term investment goals.”

Last year in October, BlackRock named its US Wealth Advisory business head Martin Small as its new CFO to replace Gary Shedlin.

Earlier in 2022, the firm expanded its South-east Asia wealth business with the appointments of Geir Espeskog and Elaine Wu.

Espeskog was appointed as the South-east Asia wealth head, while Wu was named the managing director and APAC research head at BlackRock Sustainable Investing (BSI).