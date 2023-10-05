Credit: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

In the Midlands and North East team, Alex Bolton, Carl Stacey and David Tait join Azets as financial planners.

With over 30 years’ experience, David Pinner joins the firm as employee benefits consultant working alongside the Azets team.

Furthermore, Charles Appleby joins as continuous improvement manager, supporting the senior team in its growth plans.

Azets Wealth Management recently appointed Graeme Dreghorn and Will Bleasdale as directors to support the development of a fully integrated wealth and financial planning service for businesses, directors, entrepreneurs, individuals, and families across Scotland.

Also, seven staff have been promoted to support growth, including Sarah Gilby to head of operations and Katherine Finch to head of compliance, as well as Leonard Bernie to head of employee benefits.

Mark Parkinson, CEO of Azets Wealth Management, commented: “With the growth in demand for financial planning advice, from investments to inheritance tax and retirement planning, we’re delighted to expand our specialist team who are experts in strategic wealth management. We look forward to continuing to develop our skills and team across the UK.”

The team will work closely with the private client, tax, and business advisory arms to ensure clients have access to an extensive range of financial and tax management services for their businesses, individuals and families.

Boosting a team

Similarly, Mediobanca has completed its acquisition of Arma Partners, the financial advisory company operating in the digital economy, to boost its workforce.

The deal was signed in May 2023 with the Arma Partners team and will help Mediobanca create a digital economy franchise within its corporate and investment banking division.

In addition, working to the Mediobanca Group 2023-26 Strategic Plan, the partnership with Arma will help build a broader and more diversified European advisory platform. It will also generate business opportunities from synergies between the group’s division, mainly between CIB and wealth management.