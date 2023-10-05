The deal was signed in May 2023 with the Arma Partners team and will help Mediobanca create a digital economy franchise within its corporate and investment banking division.

In addition, working to the Mediobanca Group 2023-26 Strategic Plan, the partnership with Arma will help build a broader and more diversified European advisory platform. It will also generate business opportunities from synergies between the group’s division, mainly between CIB and wealth management.

Founded in 2003, Arma Partners is headquartered in London and has offices in Munich, a presence in the US, and relationships with specialist firms in Japan, Australia, Israel, Turkey and Brazil.

Over the past five years, Arma Partners, which today has 12 partners and 83 employees, has advised on over 110 completed transactions, 75% of which were cross-border with an aggregate market value of $90bn.

Furthermore, the investment fits with Mediobanca and its goal to create solid long-term growth by utilising industrial trends, such as the digital economy.

Arma Partners will continue to be managed by its founder and managing partner Paul-Noël Guély, who will work closely with Francisco Bachiller and Giuseppe Baldelli, the co-heads of Global Corporate & Investment Banking, with the objective of expanding the Mediobanca CIB platform’s international origination.

Mediobanca Private Banking has improved its presence in private markets by expanding its offering of semi-liquid solutions for professional clients.

This new project, launched in collaboration with well-known international investment funds, strengthens Mediobanca Private Banking’s offering in private markets.

In comparison to typical real-economy investments made through closed-end vehicles, semi-liquid solutions allow individual investors to contribute capital more quickly and with greater flexibility.

In contrast to closed end funds, it also permits frequent subscription, which shortens the time needed for the capital’s initial usage.

The tactics also make it possible to redeem at regular intervals up to a specific maximum.