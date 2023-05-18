Credit: Shutterstock

Mediobanca has signed a strategic agreement with the partners of Arma Partners and US Arma Partners to team up in the digital economy space.

As a result, Mediobanca will acquire Arma to create a leading digital economy franchise within the CIB division.

The partnership will reinforce Mediobanca’s advisory capabilities by adding a technology practice for the benefit of CIB and wealth management clients. Also, it adds a greater each in Europe and the US.

Arma will continue to be managed as an independent company within Mediobanca Group, led by Paul-Noël Guély who will work in close coordination with Francisco Bachiller and Giuseppe Baldelli, co-heads of global CIB.

In addition, Mediobanca will pay the purchase price in cash of which 40% at closing in available funds. The remainder will be released over four years based partly on Arma’s performance and have the option to be paid in shares.

“Mediobanca has significant experience in partnering with independent financial advisory firms characterised by solid fundamentals, strong management leadership, renowned brands and scalable platforms,” said Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca.

“The agreement with Arma Partners reflects our ambition to build solid long-term growth leveraging industry trends, core competences and human talent. We are convinced that the unique expertise, complementary business and geographic footprint of Arma Partners is a perfect fit for our common growth strategy and will position Mediobanca Group as a primary advisory house to entrepreneurs, investors, business professionals, CEOs and founders to benefit from the Digital Economy revolution.”

Guély, managing partner of Arma Partners, added: “This partnership will allow Arma Partners to achieve its ambitious global expansion objectives. Like us, Mediobanca boasts a distinguished track record of strategic and independent advice, as well as European roots coupled with global ambitions. Our new strategic partners are also very respectful of our independence and relentless focus on the Digital Economy. My Partners, team and I are delighted to join forces with Mediobanca and look forward to the future with great confidence and enthusiasm.”