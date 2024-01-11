Private bank Arbuthnot Latham has selected Mark Penny to be a director of private banking within its media team.
Penny has worked for Adam & Company for the last 21 years. Prior to that, he spent 10 years with the Guinness Family Private office.
At Arbuthnot Latham, he will help the bank’s mission to support media creatives and sportspeople from the start of their career and throughout.
In addition, Penny’s expertise will allow him to assist clients who prioritise a bank that understands and responds to their unique challenges.
Penny said: “The move to Arbuthnot has been a natural transition for me. It feels like coming home, it’s a wonderful opportunity and a perfect fit. It’s a great model, and the setup is something I absolutely subscribe to. It gives me great pleasure to watch new talent flourish and play my part in the journey.”
Rob Stapledon, head of media banking at Arbuthnot Latham, added: “Attracting Mark back into the world of banking is a great coup for us and we are thrilled to welcome him into the team. With an unwavering dedication to client-centric service and his impressive track record in media and sports, Mark embodies all the qualities Arbuthnot Latham strives for.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Also this month, Arbuthnot Latham appointed Carolyn Moore as head of executives and professionals, private banking.
Moore will lead Arbuthnot Latham’s executives and professionals team to develop its proposition and strengthen connections with existing clients.
This follows John Hilson’s appointment as head of entrepreneurs, private banking and lets the firm further support some of the UK’s most prominent and successful business leaders.
In addition, this move helps Daniel Saxby, director, private banking, to focus fully on working with clients.
Moore joins from Coutts where she was director, broker team lead, and brings experience and a strong track record of delivering client service and leadership.