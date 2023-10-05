John Hilson, head of entrepreneurs, private banking at Arbuthnot Latham.

In his new position, Hilson and his team will engage with entrepreneurs in a variety of industries, providing the relationship-driven banking that Arbuthnot Latham is recognised for.

Hilson’s abilities will enhance the team’s offering with his substantial experience in the private banking industry.

The dedicated team offers valued, distinct, and professional counsel.

Since 2002, Hilson has collaborated with business owners, and he is knowledgeable about how to help them as they expand.

Furthermore, he arrives at Arbuthnot Latham from Hampden & Co plc, where he served as the director of business development and formed effective alliances with private client advisers.

He has demonstrated expertise in handling sizable client portfolios, monitoring and providing private banking services.

Arbuthnot Latham reinforced its client pitch last year by integrating its business units with client groups such as entrepreneurs, executives and professionals, international, commercial banking, real estate, and media (private and commercial).

Additionally, Hilson’s hiring is an important component of that change, and it builds on the solid foundations that the private banking sector has previously established in terms of providing satisfied clients.

Helen Keen, head of UK private banking, said: “John’s appointment is further demonstration of our commitment to talent acquisition and retention within private banking at Arbuthnot Latham, and we are delighted to have someone with his experience and expertise to head up the Entrepreneurs division of the bank to further our offering in that client segment.”

“I am excited to work with entrepreneurs throughout their journey, from early-stage start-ups right through to business owners who are looking to exit from their business, and I am looking forward to meeting with new and existing clients within this space, aiding in the exceptional, personalised service that the bank offers,” added Hilson.

In April 2023, Helen Keen has been named head of UK private banking by Arbuthnot Latham and Co.

Keen has over 30 years of industry experience in both private and commercial banking, as well as substantial expertise in strategic transformation and credit.

She joins Arbuthnot Latham from Coutts, where she was managing director for over three decades. She has demonstrated success in driving strategic expansion in private banking and wealth management.