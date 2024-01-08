Private bank Arbuthnot Latham has appointed Carolyn Moore as head of executives and professionals, private banking.
Moore will lead Arbuthnot Latham’s executives and professionals team to develop its proposition and strengthen connections with existing clients.
This follows John Hilson’s appointment as head of entrepreneurs, private banking and lets the firm further support some of the UK’s most prominent and successful business leaders.
In addition, this move helps Daniel Saxby, director, private banking, to focus fully on working with clients.
Moore joins from Coutts where she was director, broker team lead, and brings experience and a strong track record of delivering client service and leadership.
She said: “I am delighted to be joining Arbuthnot during an exciting period of growth. My personal vision aligns seamlessly with the bank’s commitment to empowering executives and professionals, and I am excited to work with the team to further the bank’s proposition for new and existing clients. Within my new role I hope to drive the transformative solutions Arbuthnot is known for, while also following the bank’s client-centric approach.”
Helen Keen, head of UK private banking, added: “At this crucial juncture in the bank’s evolution, we are excited for Carolyn to join us and become an integral part of our team. She brings with her a considerable depth of experience and a unique perspective that aligns with our commitment to empowering both executives and professionals. Her arrival signifies another exciting chapter in our journey as the bank furthers its commitment to talent acquisition and retention within private banking.”