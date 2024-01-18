Allspring Global Investments has intentions of shifting its Wisconsin operations to a new site in downtown Milwaukee.
The company has taken a full lease on 417 East Chicago Street and will move its distribution, support, and portfolio management teams in the area to its new premises early in the upcoming year following the completion of renovations.
Situated in the busy Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee, the new facility is conveniently close to several attractions, including the famed Milwaukee Public Market, the lakefront on Lake Michigan, and the Hop, a downtown streetcar network that connects to train and bus services at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station.
In keeping with its key offices in New York and London as well as its Charlotte headquarters, the firm intends to feature local artists’ work in the area and integrate green construction principles into the refurbishment.
“Allspring may be a new name to some, but our global organisation, with more than 20 offices in 9 countries, has its roots in Southeast Wisconsin. That’s why it’s gratifying to be part of this next chapter in our history, so much of which has been written right here in the Midwest,” stated Jon Baranko, chief investment officer at Fundamental Investments.
Baranko has over 30 years of experience with the company, having previously worked at Wells Fargo Asset Management and Strong Capital Management.
“Allspring’s guiding principle is to elevate investing to be worth more, and that certainly applies to this initiative,” added Ann Miletti, chief diversity officer and head of active equity. “This move represents a long-term bet on one of America’s great cities and an investment in our ability to truly engage with our clients, partners, and the community—as well as to continue to attract and retain top talent.”
Employees from Allspring’s approximately 40-year-old campus in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, northeast of Milwaukee, will depart as part of the transfer, with occupancy anticipated in early 2025.