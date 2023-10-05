The portal is an addition to Remi, the Allspring multi-asset, modern custom SMA and direct index platform that gives financial advisers the ability to create strategies that are tailored to their client’s requirements.

Advisers input customer needs, including targets, into the portal and then receive a bespoke investment suggestion from Allspring based on their customers’ financial goals, risk profile, and tax considerations.

Multiple investment plans from various asset classes are available on the Remi platform, enabling several accounts per strategy.

The site offers support for active and passive trading strategies for municipal bonds, taxable fixed income, and equities.

Another feature is fixed income capabilities, which join a credit evaluation methodology with a versatile, tax-optimised, systematic portfolio construction engine.

Manju Boraiah, head of systematic edge fixed income and custom SMA investments at Allspring stated: “Custom SMAs and direct indexing are some of the fastest-growing products right now, and Remi offers financial advisers and their clients a fully customizable platform with holistic tax management and a simplified transition process. The online portal is one of many benefits enabled by Remi’s cloud technology. Through this new platform, wealth managers can request transition portfolio proposals for all Remi strategies.”

Furthermore, advisers can transfer old portfolios to specific solutions in a risk-aware, tax-effective manner by using Remi’s analysis, which gives them a thorough understanding of all available portfolio possibilities.

“Wealth management is experiencing a disruptive movement, as more than $84trn is expected to be passed down from elder generations to beneficiaries and charities. Advisers and investors are increasingly gravitating to SMAs to streamline the complex financial planning and wealth restructuring challenges associated with this transition,” added Katie D’Angelo, Allspring’s head of global relationship management.

Allspring Global Investments is an independent asset management organisation with over $547bn in assets under advisement, and over 20 locations globally.