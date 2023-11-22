This significant investment aims to increase Wells Fargo‘s ongoing support of RICE’s efforts by assisting small businesses and entrepreneurs, making capital more accessible, designing learning spaces specifically for RICE, and broadening RICE’s outreach and influence throughout Atlanta and beyond.

RICE and Wells Fargo honoured small businesses that are making a big difference in their communities by hosting a pop-up holiday market at the Russell Center to launch the release.

The market featured a variety of offerings from RICE entrepreneurs.

Five notable RICE stakeholders were taken aback by The Bank of Doing and RICE during the marketplace when they were presented with a customised set of grants and resources that were especially designed to meet their company’s needs and assist them in reaching their objectives as they approach the hectic holiday season.

Among the RICE-selected entrepreneurs are:

Louis Deas, CEO of Try Deas and Other Treats;

Marsha Francis, founder of STE(A)M Truck;

Evana & Zoe Oli, co-founders of Beautiful Curly Me;

KaCey Venning, co-founder of HEY! Helping Empower Youth, and

Tony Cruver, CEO of Cruvie Clothing Company

Jay Bailey, president, and CEO of RICE stated: “When we opened the doors of RICE in 2019, our vision was clear: to create a thriving ecosystem where black entrepreneurs could turn their dreams into successful businesses. Wells Fargo, as one of our inaugural partners, shared this vision from the very beginning, and their support has been instrumental in our journey. Today, as we celebrate their $1.5m investment in our work, we see our vision taking an even more expansive form. This generous contribution is helping RICE to accelerate our mission to build black business.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

With its $1.5m investment in RICE, Wells Fargo will pay for the following features:

Programming: As a founding partner of RICE’s “Supply Chain Accelerator,” Wells Fargo’s investment will fund a yearly programme that develops 100 small businesses that are about to be ready to interact with government agencies, big businesses, and industry veterans. The entrepreneurial landscape is constantly changing, but this programme equips entrepreneurs to thrive in it;

Access to Capital: For RICE stakeholders, 50 small business microgrants will be made possible by the Wells Fargo investment. These $2,500–$10,000 grants will assist in removing major obstacles that prevent these businesses from receiving funding. By doing this, they will give the communities they support and assist more potential to develop, generate employment, and inspire hope;

Placemaking: The “Wells Fargo Learning Lab” will be unveiled by Wells Fargo and will be named after the financial institution. This will be the primary collaborative learning environment and classroom at RICE for fostering creativity, knowledge exchange, and skill building, and

Impact at Scale: RICE’s renowned BIG I.D.E.A.S. curriculum will be extended into virtual spaces due to a Wells Fargo investment that will support the creation of a digital learning platform.

“RICE’s mission to inspire and empower black entrepreneurs is more critical than ever, as these small businesses are among the fastest growing in Atlanta and the economy overall,” added Darlene Goins, head of philanthropy and community impact at Wells Fargo.

“This philanthropic investment is consistent with our unwavering commitment to advance economic equity, create opportunities for small business growth and drive positive change while we also honour Herman J. Russell’s enduring legacy.”

Furthermore, approximately $42m has been contributed by Wells Fargo to groups that assist diverse small business owners, such as RICE, through its Open for Business Fund.

Grantees of the Open for Business Fund report they have connected with over 203,000 small businesses, giving them the tools, they need to sustain or generate 254,000 jobs.

53% of the businesses served were owned by women, 79% by people of colour, and 72% by those with low to moderate incomes.

Also, in November 2023, the Wells Fargo Foundation awarded a $750,000 grant to support the establishment of Team Rubicon TRades Academy.