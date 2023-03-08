Wealth specialist Zedra has opened an office in South Dakota, expanding its services to international and domestic US clients.

The office will strengthen the company’s footprint in the Americas and promote its wealth expertise in the US. The ZEDRA US arm will offer a full set of trust administration services tailored to international clients, from HNWIs to families and entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, this move follows a number of recent acquisitions in the Americas, including US and Curaçao-based, Atlas Fund Services, now rebranded to ZEDRA Funds, which provides long-term, tailored, and reliable alternative investment fund services to US-based investment managers. ZEDRA also acquired US Global Expansion Specialist, Axelia Partners, in 2022, now rebranded to ZEDRA Global Expansion Services US, which facilitates the expansion in the US of predominantly European headquartered businesses and entrepreneurs.

Ivo Hemelraad, CEO at ZEDRA, said: “We have been working with private clients for decades, providing that all-important strategic oversight of a nuanced big-picture.

“The expansion of ZEDRA’s trust services in the US supports our reputation as an international leader for trust services and is a natural next step in bolstering the firm’s global offering for private clients, cementing the business opportunities of our Miami office across North and Latin America.”

Jon Olson, managing director of ZEDRA in South Dakota, added: “We are excited about the endless possibilities that the new office represents, both for the firm and our clients.

“As ZEDRA has established itself as a strong and trusted partner in Europe and Asia in the trust services business, we look forward to repeating our successes in the Americas by offering all the advantages of South Dakota trust laws to our clients.”