ZEDRA buys Atlas Fund Services to propel expansion

Atlas Fund Services offers long-term and customised alternative investment fund services to investment managers based in US. Credit: Austin Distel on Unsplash.

Wealth and fund solutions firm ZEDRA has wrapped up the acquisition of Atlas Fund Services, a privately held investment fund administrator.

The transaction was completed following the receipt of approval from the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS).

Atlas Fund Services, with footprint in Curaçao and the US, will enable ZEDRA to expand its fund services across the US as well as Latin America.

The new office in Curaçao will complements ZEDRA’s existing fund services unit in Cayman Islands.

Since its inception in 2006, Atlas Fund Services has been offering long-term and customised alternative investment fund services to investment managers based in the US.

It also caters to clients across Europe and Latin America from its office in Curaçao.

The fund services firm covers a wide client base including new and seasoned private equity and hedge funds.

ZEDRA Funds global head Wim Ritz said: “This acquisition propels ZEDRA forward in becoming an international leader in the funds services industry.

“We expect to grow our presence in the US exponentially over the near future, leveraging Atlas’ know-how and resources.

“The prominence of the US market for the funds industry is unrivalled, representing nearly half of the global alternative investment market share. We are excited to push ahead into the US funds markets with the Atlas team on our side.”

Atlas Fund Services managing director Maarten Robberts said: “We believe that becoming ZEDRA is an excellent step forward.

“This marriage of our growing and entrepreneurial firms is characterised by our shared expertise and passion to service clients and we look forward to achieving greater efficiency and added value for our clients through smart automation.”

ZEDRA’s fund services teams are spread across Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, Channel Islands and Singapore.