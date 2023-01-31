Anthony Frascotti

Global boutique investment and wealth manager William Blair has launched its private shares trading practice.

Private shares trading will expand William Blair and its institutional sales and trading offerings. In addition, it will deliver transactional focus, informational access, and private market insights to buyers and sellers of private capital.

Anthony Frascotti joins the firm as head of trading to lead the offering. He will be joined by managing directors Matt Giunta and Julian Gendels.

“We are thrilled to join William Blair’s respected equities team,” said Frascotti. “The firm’s approach to its research, sales and trading capabilities aligns seamlessly with our private trading business and should offer immediate synergies to the bank as a whole.”

“Private shares trading brings further liquidity solutions to holders of venture-backed securities and allows greater private markets access for William Blair’s institutional client base,” added Scott McLaughlin, William Blair’s head of equities. “Collectively, Tony, Julian and Matt have executed transactions in hundreds of venture-backed companies and bring a level of expertise in the private market that will be accretive and synergistic with our existing research sales, sales trading and equity capital markets capabilities.”

Frascotti holds over five years of experience in buying and selling private shares in late-stage venture-backed companies and returns. He has held roles in Forge Securities and SharesPost.

At the end of 2022, William Blair enhanced its investment banking business in Europe by opening a new office in Madrid, Spain and adding investment banking offerings to its office in Zurich, Switzerland.

Part of William Blair International, William Blair Madrid has been formed to carry out non-regulated activities in Spain.

William Blair’s managing director and head of Iberia coverage that comes under the financial sponsors group Álvaro Hernández will lead the Madrid office.