William Blair Madrid has been formed to carry out non regulated activities in Spain. Credit: William Blair & Company, L.L.C.

Financial services firm William Blair has enhanced its investment banking business in Europe by opening a new office in Madrid, Spain and adding investment banking offerings to its office in Zurich, Switzerland.

Part of William Blair International, William Blair Madrid has been formed to carry out non-regulated activities in Spain.

William Blair’s managing director and head of Iberia coverage that comes under the financial sponsors group Álvaro Hernández will lead the Madrid office.

In 2019, Hernández joined the company’s office in London to advise the private equity funds and management units in addition to global and domestic public and private firms on both local and international transactions.

Hernández said: “Iberia has proved to be an important market for William Blair; we have already advised on a number of high-profile transactions across different sectors in the region.

“Our truly global reach and deep sector expertise, now combined with local capabilities, will allow us to continue to serve our clients in Iberia with world-class service, connectivity, and unique industry insights.”

As part of its new capabilities in Zurich, William Blair will at first focus on the healthcare sector.

The company primarily caters to its institutional investment clients in Zurich.

Its latest expansion is based on the inclusion of six senior-level bankers, who oversee a wide array of segments this year.

In May this year, William Blair announced the growth of its financial sponsor advisory platform with the introduction of its Private Capital Advisory offering.