US equity trading is now available to both new and current clients of WealthKernel, a wealthtech company that offers digital investment solutions. WealthKernel is positioned to provide institutional-grade US and UK equity trading at competitive pricing, joining a narrow group of API-first enterprises.
One of the first businesses on WealthKernel’s platform to launch US equity trading is Wealthyhood, a millennial-friendly investing app.
With the introduction of US stocks, WealthKernel enters a sector that is primarily controlled by US fintech companies, such as DriveWealth, Alpaca, and Apex.
This action is also in line with WealthKernel’s mission to provide regular investors with affordable investing options.
Private banks in Europe have expressed a marked increase in their positive views towards US shares, making them one of the most attractive investment options at the moment.
Furthermore, the inclusion of WealthKernel’s institutional-grade US equities dealing to its whole product range is advantageous given the shifting tastes of investors.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Karan Shanmugarajah, CEO of WealthKernel stated: “With the launch of the US equity trading, we’re responding not only to market preferences but also to the growing needs of our clients. We’re very excited to have Wealthyhood join us as our launch client. The collaboration shows the industry’s readiness to adapt to customer needs and improve on providing more accessible and affordable investment options.”
Alexandros Christodoulakis, co-founder, and CEO of Wealthyhood added: “We’re very excited to be introducing individual stock investing on Wealthyhood! Until now, our users could invest in a curated selection of ETFs, but there was something missing. Our users’ consistent feedback inspired us to elevate our offerings, and we worked hard with WealthKernel to deliver. Starting today, over 100 of the most popular US stocks are now available on Wealthyhood (also as fractional shares) starting from only £1! We couldn’t be more confident about our partnership with WealthKernel, as the platform is constantly evolving to meet the changing preferences of retail investors!”