Establishing the framework for an extended partnership, Leonteq has paid a single digit million for a 10% interest in BX Swiss. The Boerse Stuttgart Group sold the shares.
BX Swiss stands to gain from Leonteq’s investment solutions ecosystem, which enables communication and cooperation with regional and international participants in the Swiss financial services industry.
As a result of this arrangement, Leonteq will have close involvement to the expansion of BX Swiss as well as the ecosystem of the exchange group in Europe, Boerse Stuttgart Group.
BX Swiss and Leonteq currently share a professional connection.
Since 2021, Leonteq has been a BX Swiss issuer. It has effectively listed exchange-traded instruments as well as structured products in deriBX’s regulated trading section.
The two businesses are also unified by the goal of providing effective and affordable financial services to investors of all kinds via their digital platforms and offerings. In this regard, BX Swiss offers free real-time price displays for all assets that can be traded on its platform.
Furthermore, since its founding, BX Swiss and Leonteq remain dedicated to accessibility and knowledge sharing in the fields of investment goods and investment-related topics.
Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, said: “BX Swiss is an attractive partner with whom Leonteq shares a strong fit in terms of client focus and innovation. We believe that exchange access and listing of investment products will continue to play an important role for our partners and clients. We are committed to further expanding our product offering and ecosystem, and a strategic stake in BX Swiss underpins our commitment to transparency, service and liquidity, a key focus for Leonteq since its foundation in 2007.”
Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss, added: “With a strategic partner like Leonteq, we can create ideal conditions for our partners. Together, we focus on the needs of self-directed investors in Switzerland and enable them to trade securities easily and cost-effectively, also thanks to our low-fee strategy.”