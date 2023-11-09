By merging CRM, onboarding and digital technology with automated data aggregation across custodians, the collaboration between Wealth Dynamix and Flanks promises to redefine the way companies interact with customers when managing their wealth.
Financial advisory firms and their clients can access a comprehensive view of financial details thanks to the joined forces.
In addition, the holistic approach ensures that both advisers and customers have a real-time, consolidated understanding of their portfolios.
Wealth Dynamix and Flanks are excited by the endless possibilities this collaboration holds for wealthtechs. The firms are dedicated to continually advancing their joint offering to the vanguard of innovation, seamlessly adapting to the ever-changing requisites of financial firms and ready to adapt to the changing needs of financial companies and their customers.
“Wealth Dynamix and Flanks have opened the ability to further drive efficiencies in Wealth by merging the realms of Client Lifecycle Management and cutting-edge automated data aggregation. This collaboration will certainly empower financial institutions and their clients to offer not only a comprehensive client 360 view, but also a combined view of multi-custodian assets, all without the need for multiple complex integrations,” said Gary Linieres, CEO & co-founder of Wealth Dynamix.
Third Financial (Third) has integrated with Wealth Dynamix as part of its ongoing push to combat fragmented technology in the wealth management and advisory business.
Because of the two-way connectivity between Third and CLMi, Wealth Dynamix’s client lifecycle management software, the two platforms work as one coherent entity, freeing discretionary wealth managers’ time to spend to their customers.
Wealth managers that use CLMi may now access the whole Third Financial investment platform, including full-market asset coverage, custody and asset servicing, and an extensive suite of portfolio management features.
The connection expands the Third platform’s flexibility even more.