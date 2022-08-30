vestr taps Clarity AI to offer ESG reporting capabilities

Clarity AI is said to cover over 50,000 public entities and more than 280,000 funds. Credit: Anders J on Unsplash.

Swiss fintech platform vestr has formed an alliance with Clarity AI to offer ESG (environmental, social, governance) reporting capabilities for asset managers.

The partnership will see Clarity AI integrating its data on vestr’s DELTA platform.

vestr offers a cloud-based platform, which provides services ranging from portfolio rebalancing to investor reporting and audit trails.

The integration is aimed at enabling asset managers and individual investors to integrate ESG rating capabilities into their client reports.

Technology-powered Clarity AI gathers, assesses, organises, cleans and quality-checks raw data, which is then used for ESG risk analysis.

Clarity AI is said to cover over 50,000 public entities and more than 280,000 funds from 198 nations and 188 governments.

vestr co-founder and CEO Rico Blaser said: “We anticipate our clients’ journey. Investors are increasingly applying these non-financial factors as part of their analysis process to identify material risks and growth opportunities.

“While ESG metrics are not part of the mandatory financial reporting, companies are increasingly making disclosures in their annual reports or in a standalone sustainability report. And we want to support this development.”

Clarity AI head of distribution platforms Daniel Gonzalez said: “We are very excited to see our capabilities live in vestr’s DELTA platform and to be able to bring societal impact to markets to an even broader base of clients.

“We have the most comprehensive sustainability tech kit available on the market, and we are thrilled that vestr clients will have the ability to access our Industry Consensus ESG Risk, Exposures, ESG Impact, Impact Highlights, UN SDGs, and Climate analytics and assessment capabilities.”